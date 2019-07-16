5 ways to enjoy your week in Orlando

From Pulptown's monthly meetup to an R&B concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Pulptown Monthly Meet Up | July

From the event description:

Pulptown supports community-centric storytelling and local journalism. Come hang out with us this Tuesday at the Heavy. Enjoy coffee and treats from Orlandough.

When: Tuesday, July 16, 8-10 a.m.

Where: The Heavy, 1152 Harmon Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Executive Breakfast with USGBC's CEO, Mahesh Ramanujam - Orlando, FL

From the event description:

If you're an executive involved with green building, this Wednesday's event is for you. At this breakfast, USGBC's President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam will cover topics including the power of performance data and recertification, LEED Zero and the company's new "Living Standard" campaign.



When: Wednesday, July 17, 8-9:30 a.m.

Where: OUC Downtown Reliable Plaza, LEED Gold Building, 100 W. Anderson St., Floor 1

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

IKEA Orlando Teacher Appreciation!

From the event description:

Calling all teachers! At IKEA Orlando, you're considered part of the family. This Wednesday, our store is your campus for prizes, workshops and activities where you'll learn the IKEA definition of homework. Be among the first 100 to show up with school I.D. and receive a free swag bag.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: IKEA, 4092 Eastgate Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jacob Latimore

From the event description:

Don't miss rising R&B star, Jacob Latimore, at the Social. In April, the musician and actor dropped his sophomore album "Connection2." In 2016, his debut album, "Connection," landed at No. 21 on the Billboard R&B charts and was listed as one of Apple Music's Top 30 R&B albums of the year.

When: Thursday, July 18, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: Free (General Admission); $40 (Meet & Greet); $60 (3 Person High Top). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Astronautalis with Hurricane Party at Will's Pub

From the event description:

Hailing from Minneapolis, rapper Astronautalis will take the stage this Thursday at Will's Pub. Also performing is Hurricane Party.

When: Thursday, July 18, 9 p.m.-Friday, July 19, 12 a.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $10 (General Admission - Advance Purchase); $12 (General Admission - Day of Show)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline