5 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a monthly Pulptown Meetup to a fashion show casting call and trunk show, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Pulptown monthly Meetup

Pulptown supports community-centric storytelling and local journalism. Come hang out with us this Tuesday at the Heavy. Enjoy coffee and treats from Orlandough.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Heavy, 1152 Harmon Ave.

Admission: Free

Second Chance town hall

Come attend a neighborhood town hall this Tuesday at Ronald McDonald House. Our current justice system continues to punish drug and felony offenders long after they have paid their dues. We aim to demonstrate, through RSC-supported entrepreneurs, what all of us can do to make our neighborhoods safer places to live.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6:15-8:15 p.m.

Where: Ronald McDonald House, 13551 Nemours Parkway

Admission: Free

Gallery Night at TS Skin Care

Calling art aficionados! Check out works from local artists, Dominic DaSylva and Crystal Dombroski, and meet them in person. Both artists will be donating prints as raffle prizes. Presented by TS Skin Care and CPNA, this networking social also features local eats & drinks, a mimosa bar and music.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: TS Skin Care, 1520 Edgewater Drive, Suite A

Admission: Free

Orlando Fashion Battle casting call and open house

Designers: Bring a rack of your best work and choose your models for the next Orlando Fashion Battle. Guests and members: Stick around for our trunk show, casting call and open house.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: KDS One Studios, 3601 Vineland Road, Suite 10

Admission: Free -$10

Orange County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee

Join our committee meeting this Wednesday. We want to make sure that every resident in Orange County is counted in the upcoming Census 2020.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Holden Heights Community Center, 450 E South St.

Admission: Free

