Family and learning is hot in Orlando this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From Wildcats Weekend to deals on kids' karate classes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

The Warm Up: Wildcat Weekend Orlando

From the event description:

Calling all Wildcats! Join us for an Inaugural Wildcats Weekend Orlando starting this Friday with happy hour and drink specials at SHOTS. Besides Homecoming and the Classic, this event gives you another reason to reunite with your college friends.

When: Friday, July 19, 5- Sunday, July 21, 2 p.m.

Where: SHOTS Orlando, 69 E. Pine St. 1st Floor

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Evening Exchange

From the event description:

Join us every third Friday of the month for our Evening Exchange. This community event showcases more than 35 local makers, retailers, curators, thought leaders and risk takers. Shop for vintage and handmade goods, participate in workshops and enjoy desserts and drinks.

When: Friday, July 19, 6 p.m.

Where: 3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 55% Off Admission at 3Quest Challenge

From the 3Quest Challenge deal description:

Gather up to six friends and challenge your crew to a local scavenger hunt. With the digital scavenger hunt 3Quest Challenge running on your smartphones, you'll race the clock, solving puzzles, gathering clues and completing challenges around the city.

Where: 11 N. Rosalind Ave., South Eola

Price: $18 (55 percent discount off regular price) - 3Quest Challenge for Two. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 70% Off Kids' Gymnastic Classes at Jackson's Gymnastics

From the Jackson's Gymnastics deal description:

Score a deal of up to 70 percent off on one month of gymnastics classes for two kids. In a safe environment, they learn gymnastic skills, build strength, and even get some trampoline time. Recommended for ages two to five.

Where: Jackson's Gymnastics, 7101 Presidents Drive, Oak Ridge

Price: $48 (64 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 65% Off Karate Classes at Shaan Saar

From the Shaan Saar deal description:

Shann Star is offering up to 60 percent on one month of kids' karate classes. With the guidance of experience instructors, kids learn basic self-defense techniques.

Where: Shann Saar, 6700 Conroy Windermere Road, Kirkman South

Price: $86 (60 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.