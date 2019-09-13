Food and drink events in Orlando this weekend

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Orlando food and beverage. From a pub crawl for wizard fans to a French cooking class, here's what to do on the local food scene this weekend.

A Wizard's World Pub Crawl (Orlando)

Calling all wizard fans! Grab your favorite wizard outfit and let the crawl begin! You'll get admission to four venues, four complimentary drinks, deals on Jimmy Hula burgers and a wizard's wand.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 a.m.

Where: Shots Orlando, 69 E. Pine St., #F1

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

April Fresh's Comedy Brunch

With chef Susan Unger cooking, the funny gals are back to deliver another fun-filled edition of April Fresh's Comedy Brunch this Sunday. Enjoy unlimited mimosas while listening to Fresh belt out songs from your favorite movie hits. This 18-and-over show also features Kathryn Nevets, Karrissa Wade and Addison Taylor.

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, noon-2:30 p.m.

Where: Parliament House Orlando, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Price: $19.99-$29.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 53% Off Chef Nite Orlando

Grab a friend or bring a date to this BYOB cooking class. Get the inside scoop what gives French food that extra pizzazz. Learn how to make your own culinary creation using the five mother sauces — béchamel, velouté, espagnole, tomate and hollandaise.

Where: 3477 Parkway Center Court, Rosemont

Price: $35 (50 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

