Go free this week with these 3 no-cost events in Orlando

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got three solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from a small business expo to a free family fun day.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Brunch 'n Learn

From the event description:

Enjoy brunch bites from Swine and Sons over a lively conversation on what and how to "house hack" for money. We'll tour The Welcome House and demonstrate how households across Orlando are paying down their mortgages and even generating income by sharing or renting their spaces.

When: Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Welcome House, 1907 E. South St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Florida Small Business Festival

From the event description:

The Florida Small Business Festival is a community-focused event that invites patrons from all over Orlando to come and discover small businesses. Come and join us and over 75 vendors, food trucks, games and demonstrations, as we enjoy a day filled with fun and community.

When: Saturday, June 22, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cliff Avril Family Fun Day

From the event description:

Cliff Avril returns home to host the Cliff Avril Family Foundation Family Fun Day. The day is entirely free to the community and consists of food, sports tournaments, face painting, bounce houses, music and much more. This year's event will include health screenings and a kickball tournament.

When: Sunday, June 23, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Paul C. Armstrong Park, 2445 County Road 220

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline