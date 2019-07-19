Go free this week with these 4 no-cost events in Orlando

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got five solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from a food truck pop-up to volunteering with the English Air Hunger Project.

Pop-Up Event: Avofuel

From the event description:

If you are into nutrition and fitness, this pop-up event is for you. Avofuel, the very first all avocado restaurant in Florida, is cause for celebration. Come out and meet our avofuel team this Saturday. You'll get to sample healthy food, enjoy music, take advantage of crunch gym promotions and more.

When: Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Crunch Fitness - Lake Nona, 11926 Narcoossee Road, Suite 100

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Coffee and a Cause

From the event description:

Calling on community members! Come out for Coffee and a Cause this Saturday. Learn more about the Venezuelan crisis, local aid efforts and how you can help. This monthly opportunity brings together church members, community partners, and friends to discuss issues facing Central Florida and beyond.

When: Saturday, July 20, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Where: 2702 North Orange Ave, From Outside In Store

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cookies & Conversations with Author MW Harris

From the event description:

Come out for a meet & greet this Saturday with author MW Harris at Wells' Built Museum. Harris will discuss her family's adoption journey and sign copies of her book.

When: Saturday, July 20, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Wells'Built Museum of African American History & Culture, 511 W. South St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

English Air Hunger Project

From the event description:

If you're passionate about fighting hunger, this event is for yo. Join the English Air Hunger Project this Saturday. Help us package 15,000 meals for hungry children and families that need it most.

When: Saturday, July 20, 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Dover Shores Community Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

