Here's what to do in Orlando this week

Looking for something to do this week? From Emo Nite at The Social to a workshop on organizing your home and life, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Orange County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee

From the event description:

The Orange County Complete Count Committee is a grassroots group that includes residents, nonprofits, faith organizations, businesses, media, government, schools, veterans, racial and ethnic organizations and many other stakeholders. Our purpose is to make sure that every resident in Orange County, Florida, is counted in the upcoming Census 2020.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 450 E. South St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Organize Your Home, Organize Your life

From the event description:

Learn how to take control of your life through organizing. Discover the tips and tricks to making your home shine and your daily routine less stressful. We'll be serving tea and light bites and invite you to bring a few items of clothing to practice folding and organizing.

When: Thursday, June 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Infusion Tea, 1600 Edgewater Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Emo Nite at The Social

From the event description:

Presented by Emo Nite LA: We are not a band. We are not DJs. We throw parties for the music we love.

When: Thursday, June 20, 9 p.m.- Friday, June 21 12 a.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $12–$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline