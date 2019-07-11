Here's what to do in Orlando this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a vegetable gardening 101 to a comedy show and brunch buffet, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Basics of Vegetable Gardening in Central Florida

From the event description:

If you're new to Florida and have a green thumb, this free class is for you. Learn how to grow warm season vegetables, from soil preparation to fertilizing and irrigation.

When: Saturday, July 13, 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: UF/IFAS Extension Orange County, 6021 S. Conway Road

Admission: Free (RSVP is Required)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

4th Annual Empowerment Brunch and Fundraiser

From the event description:

Calling students who have participated in The Black History Project. Join us for a conversation this Saturday about the black experience in America. At this empowerment brunch and fundraiser we'll also cover how students can transition from high-school to adulthood and the importance of celebrating black achievements.

When: Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Three Masks INC, 1023 W. Colonial Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CareThrough Hosts: Hiring Event for Care Navigators

From the event description:

Interested in a new career? Explore being a care navigator at this Saturday's CareThrough Hiring Event. Care Navigators are turning the needle in medicine, and the opportunities for growth are endless. Bring plenty of resumes!

When: Saturday, July 13, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Downtown, 730 N. Magnolia Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Friends Trivia Bar Crawl - Orlando

From the event description:

Also on Saturday, you can test their knowledge of the hit TV show "Friends" with this bar crawl trivia contest. Participants will travel to more than five different bars to answer trivia questions and compete for prizes. Each bar will feature drink specials, and there is an after party.

When: Saturday, July 13, 4-11:59 p.m.

Where: Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $15 (Group Ticket); $20 (Single Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

April Fresh's Comedy Brunch (Silver Screen Edition)

From the event description:

Enjoy unlimited mimosas at this Comedy Brunch Buffet on Sunday at Parliament House. April Fresh will take on the silver screen, belting out songs from your favorite movie hits. This 18-and-over show also features Daphne Ferraro, Tora Himan and Logan Donahoo. Open to adults 18 and over.

When: Sunday, July 14, 12-2:30 p.m.

Where: Parliament House Orlando, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Admission: $19.99 ($19.99 Buffet + Show); $29.99 ($29.99 Buffet + Show + Unlimited Mimosas & Soda)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.