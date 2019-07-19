Here's what to do in Orlando this week

From a silent party to a mommy-to-be bash, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Millennium Age Silent Party

From the event description:

It's your typical party, but with no speakers or amps. Instead, attendees don wireless headphones and turn them to various stations, then boogie on the dance floor amid other revelers dancing to whatever's in their headphones. Two DJs will be competing for your attention, spinning the hottest trap beats, Caribbean vibes and R&B jams. If you don't like a song, simply switch your headphones from one station to the next to keep the party going.



When: Friday, July 19, 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Haven Orlando, 6651 S. Semoran Blvd.

Admission: $10-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pop-Up Event: Avofuel

From the event description:

The very first all-avocado restaurant in Florida is coming to Lake Nona! Avofuel is kicking off its promotional stage with its one-of-a-kind food truck providing the delicious, healthy, super-fruit alternative. If you are into nutrition and fitness, you just can't miss this event with food, music, prizes, Crunch gym promotions, and much more.

When: Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Crunch Fitness-Lake Nona, 11926 Narcoossee Road, Suite 100

Admission: Free

Click here for more details

Coffee and a Cause

From the event description:

Join us for our next Coffee and a Cause! We will learn more about the Venezuelan crisis and hear more about efforts to assist Venezuela. We will also have a light breakfast. Coffee and a Cause is a monthly opportunity for Florida Hospital Church members, community partners and friends to come together and talk about issues facing central Florida (and beyond) and how to get involved and make a difference.

When: Saturday, July 20, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Where: From Outside In store, 2702 North Orange Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details

Cookies & Conversations with author M.W. Harris

From the event description:

Come join this meet, greet and book-signing event with author M.W. Harris as she discusses her family's adoption journey.

When: Saturday, July 20, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Wells'Built Museum of African American History & Culture, 511 W. South St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Baby Belly Bash Expo

From the event description:

Over 20 different companies will be available. Moms can take a load off and relax as the older children attend onsite children's activities. Moms also have a chance to enjoy light appetizers and "mommy mocktails" in a stylish setting with their friends and family.



When: Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m.

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando Downtown, 60 S. Ivanhoe Blvd.

Admission: $8-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.