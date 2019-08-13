Here's what to do in Orlando this week

From a networking event to "Emo Nite" at The Social, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Orlando City SC Teammate Networking Event

From the event description:

Orlando City SC and TeamWork Online invite you to an evening of one-on-one interaction with some of the area's finest sports executives.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Exploria Stadium, 655 W. Church St.

Admission: $40 (Networking Event + North/SouthEnd 100 Game Ticket); $65 (Networking Event + W/E Corner 100 Game Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

P3 - Perpetual Groove Acoustic Trio

From the event description:

P3 - Perpetual Groove Acoustic Trio with guest performers Chuck Magid and WAS.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $10 (Advance); $12 (At door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Emo Nite at the Social

From the event description:

Presented by Emo Nite LA. "We are not a band. We are not DJs. We throw parties for the music we love."

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 9 p.m.-Friday, Aug. 16, 1 a.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $12 (Advance); $15 (At door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline