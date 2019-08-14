Here's what to do in Orlando this week

Looking for something to do this week? From an art showcase to health symposium and dinner, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

LE SALON 2019 | Opening Weekend

From the event description:

Don't miss Orlando's annual showcase of international and regional artists. ‘Le Salon 2019' features an array of mediums, styles and artistic subjects and art consultations.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Snap! Space, 1013 E. Colonial Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stephen Kellogg & Tyrone Wells: The Tunes & Tall Tales Tour

From the event description:

Stephen Kellogg & Tyrone Wells make a stop this Friday at the Social. Kellogg has performed more than 1500 concerts around the world, collaborated with the likes of Sara Bareilles and Rosanne Cash, and was named Armed Forces Entertainer of the Year.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $20 (General Admission ADV)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

HGF Florida Endocrinology Nurses Society (FENS) Symposium

From the event description:

Calling all endocrine health providers! Join the Human Growth Foundation and Florida Endocrinology Nurses Society for our annual HGF Dinner & Symposium. This event includes dinner, a reception and plenty of networking. Continuing education credits are available.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 17, 2 p.m.

Where: Orlando Airport Marriott Lakeside, Magnolia Room*, 7499 Augusta National Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

