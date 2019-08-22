Here's what to do in Orlando this week

From a backyard recycling and composting workshop to an electronic DJ performance, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Kitchen recycling & backyard composting workshop

Come learn about our residential grease recycling program, public food waste drop-off locations and how to turn your kitchen scraps and yard waste into nutrient rich compost at home.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: UF/IFAS Extension Education Center, 6021 S. Conway Road

Admission: Free

Big Three Roll Up tailgate

The hottest tailgate in all of Orlando to get you ready for the Gators versus Canes game to start the season.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-10 p.m.

Where: 1420 W. Washington St.

Admission: $40

Dirty South

Dirty South, a DJ and two-time Grammy nominated producer, has been on a journey to challenge every conventional mold around the electronic landscape.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 25 2 a.m.

Where: Elixir Orlando, 9 W. Washington St.

Admission: $15

