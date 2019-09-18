Here's what to do in Orlando this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a Hold'em Poker Tournament and Fundraiser to a magazine launch party, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Give Hope and Hold 'Em Poker Tournament Promo Event

From the event description:

Calling all poker enthusiasts! Place your bets on a winning night supporting the Give Hope Foundation. One ticket includes dinner, two drinks and entry into a Texas Hold'em Tournament.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, #100

Admission: $50 (General Admission). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

West Campus | Information Session

From the event description:

Calling prospective students! Come and learn about Valencia's admissions process. This 60-minute presentation also covers steps to enrollment, financial aid, career pathways and includes a question-and-answer segment.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Student Services Building (SSB), Room 206G (Parking lot C or D), 1800 S. Kirkman Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Two Exhibits: Edward Steichen and Stephen Althouse

From the event description:

Two exhibits. Dual receptions. First, check out "Edward Steichen In Exaltation of Flowers" featuring 20 intimate black and white photographs and seven gold-leaf mural paintings. Then, head to OMA's opening of "Stephen Althouse: Metanoia." One ticket gets into both exhibits.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $15 (Admission to MMOA and OMA)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

5th Annual 'End of Summer Soiree'

From the event description:

Put your dancing shoes and head to this summer soiree. One ticket includes cocktails, dinner and dancing. All proceeds will benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was established by the late Jim Valvano, an ESPN broadcaster and head coach at North Carolina State University.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Historic Ballroom at Dubsdread, 549 W. Par Ave.

Admission: $60 (Advance Tickets)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SIGT Magazine Launch Party!

From the event description:

Don't miss SIGT Magazine's launch party at Lizzy McCormack's Irish Pub. Enjoy free drinks and food. An outdoor stage features live art, comedy, magic and more.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Sept. 21, 1:30 a.m.

Where: Lizzy McCormack's Irish Pub, 55 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.