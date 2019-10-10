Here's what to do in Orlando this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a moonlight walking tour to a house music party, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Moonlight Walking Tour

From the event description:

Calling all history buffs and curiosity seekers! Check out the free Moonlight Walking Tours at Greenwood Cemetery. It features visits to about 100 graves of notable people in Orlando's history.

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Greenwood Cemetery, 1603 Greenwood St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

LADYWOOD: Orlando Pride Women's Party

From the event description:

This Friday is National Coming Out Day. Join us at Ladywood for this party for women. Expect live music provided by DJ Nela, Rae Jenae, JMO, Vicari and more.

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 12, 2 a.m.

Where: Latitudes, 33 W. Church St.

Admission: $8

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SWIMM with Someday River, Cathedral Bells, and Talk With Your Hands

From the event description:

Check out East LA pysch-pop SWIMM in 21-and-over live show this Friday at Will's Pub. Also, taking the stage are Someday River, Cathedral Bells and Talk With Your Hands.

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 12, 12 a.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Orlando Spartans Football Game Watch: MSU at Wisconsin

From the event description:

Calling Orlando Spartans! Gather friends, family and alumni and watch the games at Graffiti Junktion. Come dressed in Spartans gear and receive a 15 percent discount on your bill.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 3:30 -Sunday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Graffiti Junktion Thornton Park, 700 E. Washington St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Orlando House Music Party Vol. 6

From the event description:

Calling real house heads! Dress comfy and bring friends to our house music party. Dance, sweat and enjoy nonstop sets from your favorite DJs.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 a.m.

Where: Three Masks INC, 1023 W. Colonial Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

