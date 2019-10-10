Here's what to do in Orlando this week

From a fundraiser to a concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Will Drink for Jerseys

From the event description:

Come support your favorite local beer league hockey team at this fundraiser!

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Saturday Night Speed Dating

From the event description:

This is a low-key, sophisticated approach to dating in Orlando. Featuring a "less-is-more" environment devoid of typical event trappings, come on out and meet that special someone.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Ivanhoe Craft Bar & Packy, 1915 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $33.60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nofaux Presents: Sacha Robotti (Open to Close)

From the event description:

There are few humans who epitomize the term "well rounded" like Sacha Robotti. The German-Italian dance producer was raised in Belgium, speaks four languages and has lived all over the world.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 a.m.

Where: Elixir Orlando, 9 W. Washington St.

Admission: $10 (General Admission: Tier 1)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Matt Bednarsky

From the event description:

Matt Bednarsky was born to a jazz guitarist and music teacher father and a mother with a classical pedigree. He began violin at the age of 4, guitar at the age of 8 and started singing probably not long after he could make animal noises.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Timucua, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Admission: Free (Donation); $30 (VIP).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

