Here's what to do in Orlando this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a charity fundraiser to a concert, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

ILEA Orlando 2019 ACES Charity Event

ILEA Orlando 2019 ACES Charity Event

Since 2013, ILEA Orlando has been hosting this community event to benefit a select charity. Expect gaming, a silent auction and a raffle. The Search Foundation was formed in 1997 and provides financial help for event, meetings, catering and hospitality professionals in crisis.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The University Club, 150 E. Central Blvd.

Admission: $65–$90. More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Frederic Voorn

Frederic Voorn

Frederic Voorn started to play the piano when he was 8 years old, and at an early age, he was a soloist in a Mozart piano concerto. Since then, he has performed with several orchestras. Voorn performs both on modern and historical pianos.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Timucua, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Superhero: You

Superhero: You

At Superhero: You – Unlock the Superhero Within, Dr. Scott McComas will take you through the basics of his SPEED system, designed to help you define your inner superhero and allow you to start stepping into your superhero self.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Bay Equity, 100 W. Lucerne Circle

Admission: $47

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Synergy 10th Anniversary

Synergy 10th Anniversary

Come and celebrate Synergy's 10th anniversary as we bring together an amazing collection of local and international talent. Along with this amazing evening of shows, music and celebration, we will be having an array of workshops throughout the day at the Russian Ballet Orlando.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20 2 a.m.

Where: The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.

Admission: $20–$115. More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

