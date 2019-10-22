On a budget? Here are 4 free events in Orlando this week

There's always plenty to do in Orlando, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got four solid options that won't cost you a dime, from the CLSMF Pro Bono Awards to a screening of excerpts from the documentary series "Behind College Bar."

Private Preview Cocktail

From the event description:

Come see the unveiling of this completely remodeled home with a private cocktail reception.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 4-7 p.m.

Where: 1953 Lake Sue Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Table Talk - A Lo Latino!

From the event description:

The Central Florida Foundation (CFF) is spearheading a unique exercise to get our community talking about Central Florida's most pressing issues. The movement is called Table Talk. The intent is to spur civic engagement and to hopefully have the CFF fund some innovative ideas that can start to help solve some of the issues identified.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: UCF Business Incubator Downtown, 3218 E. Colonial Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CLSMF Pro Bono Awards

From the event description:

Join CLSMF as we honor attorneys who have volunteered their time as part of CLSMF's Volunteer Lawyers Program. Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be provided.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Ember Orlando, 42 W. Central Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'College Behind Bars' Screening and Panel Discussion

From the event description:

Please join us for a screening of excerpts from "College Behind Bars" (2019), a four-part documentary series that follows incarcerated persons.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: UCF Downtown Room 182B, 500 W. Livingston St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

