Orlando boasts a hot lineup of community and culture events this week

From a Central Florida Foundation (CFF) Table Talk event to a Cajun crawfish boil, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Table Talk - A Lo Latino!

From the event description:

The Central Florida Foundation (CFF) is spearheading a unique exercise to get our community talking about Central Florida's most pressing issues. The movement is called Table Talk. The intent is to spur civic engagement and to hopefully have the CFF fund some innovative ideas that can start to help solve some of the issues identified.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: University of Central Florida Business Incubator Downtown, 3218 E. Colonial Drive

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Community Cocina: Lomo Saltado

From the event description:

Join QLatinx for our Community Cocina program, where this month we will be visiting Peru and prepare a delectable and spicy Lomo Saltado. After cooking this wonderful dish together, we'll eat and learn about the culture and the history of the dish itself.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:45-8:45 p.m.

Where: Orlando United Assistance Center, 507 E. Michigan St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cajun Crawfish Boil and Music

From the event description:

We are back for our third annual Crawfish boil. Enjoy unlimited Louisiana-style crawfish and live music.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Container Theatre, 6250 Edgewater Drive, Suite 1100

Price: Free (Free General Admission); $8 (Reserved Seating); $35 (Crawfish Only); $55 (Crawfish and beer); $250 (VIP table for four)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

