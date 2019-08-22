Orlando boasts a hot lineup of family and learning deals this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From an afternoon of paintball to a scavenger hunt, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Up to 79% Off Paintball Package

From the Paintball Promos deal description:

Score a deal of up to 79 percent off on paintball for you and up to seven friends. Packages include admission to the fields and all necessary rental equipment. Get passes sent to your phone and use the same day.

Where: 4603 W. Colonial Drive, West Colonial

Price: $11 (72 percent discount off regular price) - Rental Package for Two. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

43% Off Music Lessons

From the Simon Music deal description:

Score a 43 percent discount on lessons with a seasoned composer. Sought-after musician Damien Simon, who recently performed in NYC and South Florida's Composer's Salon, is currently offering his individual $30 lessons for just $17 a pop.

Where: 431 E. Central Blvd., South Eola

Price: $17 (43 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 62% Off Scavenger Challenge from Zombie Scavengers

From the Zombie Scavengers deal description:

Bring your competitive spirit to this scavenger hunt. It's family-friendly and doesn't feature any actual zombies. But you and your team will see how quickly you can complete challenges and search for supplies that will allow you to survive a zombie apocalypse. Kids age 12 and under can play for free.

Where: 11 N. Rosalind Ave., South Eola

Price: $15 (62 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

