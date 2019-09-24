Orlando boasts a hot lineup of family and learning deals this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From paintball to laser tag, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Paintball Packages

From the Paintball Promos deal description:

Paintball Promos offers packages including your choice of several area fields, admission and all of the necessary equipment.

Where: 4603 W. Colonial Drive

Price: $9 for Two (77 percent discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Scavenger Challenge from Zombie Scavengers

From the Zombie Scavengers deal description:

Teams complete challenges and scavenge the city in search of supplies that will allow them to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Where: 11 N. Rosalind Ave.

Price: $15 for One Team (62 percent discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Laser Tag at Warrior Sports Park

From the Warrior Sports Park deal description:

Guests are challenged with tactical all-terrain multiple scenario games on different courses. A free slice of pizza is included in the deal.

Where: 4603 W. Colonial Drive, West Colonial

Price: $8 for Two Hours (52 percent discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Aqua Park Session at Nona Adventure Park

From the Nona Adventure Park deal description:

At the aqua park, kids and adults can enjoy many adventures and attractions such as the Ninja Jump, Whirlpool, Tire Run and more.

Where: 14086 Centerline Drive

Price: $15 for One 50-Minute Session (34 percent discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.