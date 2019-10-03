Orlando boasts a hot lineup of family and learning deals this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From music lessons to kayaking and paddle boarding, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

43% Off Music Lessons

From the Simon Music deal description:

Score a discount on lessons with a seasoned composer. Sought-after musician Damien Simon, who recently performed in NYC and South Florida's Composer's Salon, is currently offering $30 worth of music lessons for just $17.

Where: 431 E. Central Blvd., South Eola

Price: $17 (43 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 39% Off at AirHeads Trampoline Arena

From the AirHeads Trampoline Arena deal description:

Kids and adults: get bouncy at this arena, which is home 107 trampolines, a Rubix cube tower and an arcade. Donning grip socks, you can bounce from one trampoline to the next. Have a blast flying and jumping off the walls.

Where: 33 W. Pineloch Ave., South Orange

Price: $18 (24 percent discount off regular price)- Unlimited Jump Pass for One. More options available.

Up to 69% Off at Lakeside Watersport Rentals

From the Lakeside Watersport Rentals deal description:

Calling all adventure enthusiasts! Have fun kayaking and paddle boarding and eat or drink in the local bar.

Where: 4301 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Lake Shore Village

Price: $14 (64 percent discount off regular price)

