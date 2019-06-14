Orlando boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From the Central Florida Soul Food Festival to a session at AirHeads Trampoline Arena, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Central Florida Soul Food Festival

From the event description:

Enjoy everything from food to music with soul! Over 15 food trucks, desserts, live bands, family fun and more!

When: Saturday, June 15, 2-7 p.m.

Where: 5165 Metrowest Blvd., Orlando, FL 32811

Price: $8-$100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Paintball Packages

From the Paintball Promos deal description:

Paintball Promos packages include choice of several area fields, admission, and all necessary equipment.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Warrior Sports Park, 4603 W. Colonial Drive

Price: Two Person Paintball Rental Package, $8 (80% discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

AirHeads Trampoline Arena

From the AirHeads Trampoline Arena deal description:

Kids and adults ricochet from trampoline to trampoline, and even bank off the walls thanks to angled trampolines.

Where: 33 W. Pineloch Ave., South Orange

Price: Unlimited Jump Pass for One, $18 (25% discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

