Orlando boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From an Independence Day Bash to putt putt golf outings, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Independence Bash: Presented by Baldwin Park JC & Advent Health

From the event description:

The Village center will come alive with nearly 100 participants and sponsors of all kinds offering lots of fun including; shopping, a showcase of artisans and craftsman with works for sale, festival snacks, food trucks, a beer garden, face painting, balloon art, interactive activities and more. The event will feature a Main Stage near the lake featuring a Battle of the Bands.

When: Wednesday, July 3, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Village Center of Baldwin Park, New Broad and Jake Street

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Paintball Package

From the Paintball Promos deal description:

Paintball Promos packages include choice of several area fields, admission and all necessary equipment, but do not include paintballs and air.

When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: Orlando Paintball, 7215 Rose Ave.

Price: Two person paintball rental package, $11 (72% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Mini-Golf for Two or Four

From the Gator Golf Adventure Park deal description:

Players sink putts on a mini-golf course set in a lagoon with 200 live alligators.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Gator Golf Adventure Park, 6586 International Drive

Price: Round of Mini-Golf for Two, $10 (55% discount off regular price); Round of Mini-Golf for Four, $18 (59% discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Mini-Golf at Putting Edge

From the Putting Edge deal description:

Company party? Night out with friends? Birthday party? We put an illuminated twist on them all to provide a unique experience for everyone.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: Putting Edge, 5250 International Drive

Price: One Round of Indoor Mini-Golf for Two with a Same-Day Second Round, $22 (41% discount off regular price); One Round of Indoor Mini-Golf for Four with a Same-Day Second Round, $40 (46% discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Half-Day Camp

From the Legacy Youth Sports deal description:

Kids start with educational classes in the morning, followed by a lunch break, free play, fitness boot camp and sports-training classes. Half-day camp runs approximately Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m-1:00 p.m.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Legacy Youth Sports, 13700 Narcoossee Road

Price: One Week of Half-Day Camp for One Child, $86.50 (31% discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

