Orlando boasts a hot lineup of food and drink deals this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Orlando food and beverage. From beer flights to a circus and dinner show, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Up to 44% Off Beer Flights at Dead Lizard Brewing Company

Gather up to four friends and taste microbrews in an industrial-style taproom. Options include the Trippy Pippy's Red Dred Ale and Purple Skink West Coast IPA. Ticket includes one beer flight and a souvenir glass for each person.

Where: Dead Lizard Brewing Company, 4507 36th St., Florida Center North

Price: $23 (36 percent discount off regular price) - For Two People with Optional Tour. More options are available.

Up to 31% Off Admission to I Love Rock 'N Roll- The Show

If you love rock 'n' roll, get ready to be entertained by impersonators of your favorite rock icons–including Adele, Elvis, Gwen Stefani, Prince and more. The set design, costume changes and special effects will make you feel like you're at a pop rock concert. One ticket includes pizza and soda.

Where: Florida Center, 6362 International Drive

Price: $19.95 (31 percent discount off regular price) - Admission for One Adult. More options available.

55% Off Admission to the Cirque by Night Dinner Show

Bring a date or organize a family outing to this interactive circus show. It features a magician, acrobats, clowns, comedy skits and dancing poodles. Enjoy dinner before the entertainment begins

Where: Pirate's Town, 6400 Carrier Drive, Florida Center

Price: $29 (55 percent discount off regular price)

