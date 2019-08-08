Orlando boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Orlando food and beverage. From a veggie burger showdown to a cooking class, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Proper & Wild vs. The Sanctum Veggie Burger Brawl

From the event description:

Don't miss the Veggie Burger Brawl at The Sanctum Cafe. Watch as chef Eddie Matta of Proper & Wild competes against Sanctum's own chef Kelsey Moreau to make the "best damn burger." Only one will take home the coveted Golden Spatula.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Sanctum Cafe, 715 N. Fern Creek Ave.

Price: $30–$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Downtown Vibez

From the event description:

Leave the kids at home this Saturday. Head to Downtown Vibez and get your groove on to beats by DJs Intel, Gryo and Consistency. Open to adults 21 and over.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10:30 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 11, 2:30 a.m.

Where: 369 N. Orange Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

April Fresh's Comedy Brunch

From the event description:

Enjoy unlimited mimosas at this Comedy Brunch Buffet on Sunday at Parliament House. April Fresh will take on the silver screen, belting out songs from your favorite movie hits. This 18-and-over show also features Dixie Surewood, Anita Waistline and Jennica McCleary.

When: Sunday, Aug. 11, noon-2:30 p.m.

Where: Parliament House Orlando, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Price: $19.99–$29.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 54% off Chef Nite Orlando

From the Chef Nite Orlando deal description:

Grab a friend or bring a date to this BYOB cooking class. Get the inside scoop on what gives French food that extra pizzazz. Without a sauce, French food is like Frankenstein's monster missing that bolt of lightning to give it life. Learn how to make your own culinary creation using the five mother sauces — béchamel, velouté, espagnole, tomate and hollandaise.

Where: Chef Nite Orlando, 3477 Parkway Center Court

Price: $32 (54 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

