Orlando boasts a hot lineup of fun family and learning deals this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From paintball to balloon flights, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Up to 84% Off Paintball Packages

From the Paintball Promos deal description:

Gather friends or family and blow off some steam after a long week. Paintball promos packages include admission, a choice of several area fields and all necessary equipment.



When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: 4603 W. Colonial Drive, West Colonial

Price: $8 (80 percent discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

$8 Off $15 Worth of Board Game Session

From the Nerdom Games deal description:

Computer gaming enthusiasts unite at this local businesses. Enjoy $15 worth of board games for only $8 in a friendly atmosphere. All ages welcome.

Where: 601 N. Bumby Ave., Colonial Town Center

Price: $8 (46 percent discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 64% Off Scavenger Challenge from Zombie Scavengers

From the Zombie Scavengers deal description:

Teams use their smartphones to search the city, complete challenges and answer trivia questions to collect the necessary supplies to survive a zombie apocalypse. Please note, this is a family-friendly mobile scavenger hunt that does not feature any actual zombies. Guide service available (10 a.m.–7 p.m.) Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult

Where: 11 N. Rosalind Ave., South Eola

Price: $14 (64 percent discount off regular price) - Zombie Scavenger for One. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 67% Off Kids' Gymnastic Classes at Jackson's Gymnastics

From the Jackson's Gymnastics deal description:

If you've got an aspiring gymnast at home, take advantage of this deal from Jackson's Gymnastics. Kids learn build strength and develop coordination and get to enjoy some trampoline time. Recommended for ages two to five.

Where: 7101 Presidents Drive, Oak Ridge

Price: $52 (61 percent discount off regular price) - One Month of Gymnastics Classes for One Child. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 43% Off at Orlando Balloon Flights

From the Orlando Balloon Flights deal description:

Reach new heights during a 45-minute balloon flight over the Disney area. After your adventure, enjoy a post-flight champagne toast. Open to adults and kids who are at least eight years old.

Where: 2501 General Rees Ave., Baldwin Park

Price: $145 (42 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

