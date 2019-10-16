Orlando boasts a hot lineup of health and wellness events this week

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From storytelling to a dance class, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

My Story Matters

From the event description:

Share your mental health story in a confidential, judgement-free space. We invite community members of all backgrounds to participate in this open forum, which provides a vehicle for healing and inspiration. Storytellers and empathetic listeners welcome.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Mental Health Association of Central Florida , 320 N. Fern Creek Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Expressive Art: Paper Pumpkins!

From the event description:

Arts and crafts enthusiasts: get in the fall spirit and join us this Thursday for paper pumpkin making. Presented by Mental Health Association of Central Florida, this free bi-weekly series provides a safe space for individuals to let go of everyday stress through artistic activities.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Mental Health Association of Central Florida, 320 N. Fern Creek Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

HealthCare Professional Hangout

From the event description:

Mingle with other healthcare professionals in a laid back networking event. Discuss new trends, find referral sources and enjoy snacks and drinks.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Regenerative Physical Therapy & Wellness, 10920 Moss Park Road, Suite 212

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The 4 Shifts to Lifelong Health, Endless Energy and Living with Zest

From the event description:

This workshop focuses on ways to boost confidence and self-esteem to gain an edge in your career, build more fulfilling relationships and other topics. It's organized by Abi Colgate, CEO of Zest for Success, who specializes in coaching and personal training for women.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Orlando, Online

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beginner HEELS class

From the event description:

Gather friends, put on your dancing heels, and join us for a night of fun and empowerment.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Underground Movement, 1212 Woodward St., Suite 4, #102

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.