Orlando boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

Blackchild (ITA)

Don't miss Blackchild (ITA) this Saturday at Elixir. This 23-year-old Italian DJ hails from Ischia, an island in the Gulf of Naples.

When: Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m.

Where: Elixir, 9 W. Washington St.

Price: $5-$10

Baile da Gaiola

Baile de Gaiola is bringing Brazil back to Orlando. Join the biggest and best funk ball on the planet at RUMjungle.

When: Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, July 28, 3 a.m.

Where: RUMjungle, 5533 International Drive

Price: $15

Tortured Soul

Tortured Soul is back at Iron Cow with special guest DJ BMF. The group is comprised of singer/drummer John-Christian Urich, bass player Jordan Scannella and keyboardist Isamu MacGregor.

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 p.m.- Sunday, July 28, 3 a.m.

Where: IRON COW cafe, 2438A E. Robinson St.

Price: $15-$20

Shenseea

Don't miss Jamaican dancehall artist in a live performance this Saturday. She has collaborated with Sean Paul, Tommy Lee and Christina Aguilera.

When: Saturday, July 27, 11 p.m.

Where: The Spot Events, 5059 Edgewater Drive

Price: $30

