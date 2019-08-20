Orlando boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week

Looking to get fit?

From dance classes to gymnastics, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Belly-Dance Classes

From the A MAGI Temple Belly Dance deal description:

Three types of belly-dance classes, with a focus on Egyptian, Lebanese and Indian dance traditions, aim to bring out inner goddesses.

Where: 3589 S. Orange Ave.

Price: $19 for Five Classes (68 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Zouk Zone

From the Zouk Zone deal description:

Meet new people and make friends. Have fun while increasing your fitness and overall health. No prior dance experience is necessary and no partner is needed.

Where: 618 N. Mills Ave.

Price: $10 for One Class (50 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Gymnastic Classes for Kids at Jackson's Gymnastics

From the Jackson's Gymnastics deal description:

In a safe environment, kids learn gymnastic skills and build both their strength and coordination.

Where: 7101 Presidents Drive, Suite #399

Price: $59 for One Month of Classes (56 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.