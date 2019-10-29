Orlando boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From paddle boat rentals to Nona Adventure Park passes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 26% Off Lake Eola Swan Boat Rentals

From the City of Orlando, Florida deal description:

Cruise around Lake Eola to get a scenic view of your surroundings in a swan-shaped paddle boat. The deal includes one 30-minute boat rental.

Where: 195 N. Rosalind Ave., South Eola

Price: $11 (26 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 52% Off at I-Drive NASCAR Indoor Kart Racing

From the I-Drive NASCAR Indoor Kart Racing deal description:

Calling go-kart enthusiasts of all ages! Gather family or friends and enjoy two races and arcade games. Choose from a variety of racing packages for one, two or four people.

Where: 5228 Vanguard St., Florida Center

Price: $24 (44 percent discount off regular price) - Racing Package for One. More options available.

Up to 54% Off Equipment Rental at Lakeside Watersport Rentals

From the Lakeside Watersport Rentals deal description:

If you're an adventure enthusiast, this deal is for you. During a Zorb session, walk on water while inside an inflatable ball. Choose the deluxe package and enjoy a Zorb session plus kayaking and paddle boarding.

Where: 4301 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Lake Shore Village

Price: $17 (43 percent discount off regular price) - 15 Minute Zorb Session; $34 (54 percent discount off regular price) - Deluxe Package

Up to 41% Off Cable Pass and More at Nona Adventure Park

From the Nona Adventure Park deal description:

Guests can have fun on the water, riding one of the two cable systems on a wakeboard, skis or kneeboard. Beginner's rental package includes equipment.

Where: 14086 Centerline Drive, Lake Nona

Price: $36 (38 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

