Orlando to host a variety of food and drink deals this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Orlando this week. From discounted cooking classes to discounted flights of beer, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 51% off Beer Flights at Dead Lizard Brewing Company

From the Dead Lizard Brewing Company deal description:

Taste microbrews in an industrial-style taproom, with options including the Trippy Pippy's Red Dred Ale and Purple Skink West Coast IPA.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Dead Lizard Brewing Company, 4507 36th St.

Price: Two beer flights and two souvenir pint glasses for two people with optional tour, $23 (44% discount off regular price); Four beer flights and two souvenir pint glasses for two people with optional tour, $40 (51% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 48% off Cooking Class and Meal

From the Cooking Classes by Golden Apron deal description:

During a hands-on cooking class with a chef, participants learn to cook their favorite dish while sipping on wine/beer; no experience needed. Whether you're a culinary novice or chef extraordinaire, you'll learn something new at a cooking class by Golden Apron — with the added bonus of wine, a cocktail or beer in hand. Under the skillful guidance of a professional chef, learn how to cook some of your favorite dishes from scratch, no cooking experience necessary.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Golden Apron, 3076 Curry Ford Road

Price: Cooking class and full meal for one, $39 (48% discount off regular price); Cooking class and full meal for two, $95 (36% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 50% off Admission with Dinner to Rock Dinner Show

From the Rock Dinner Show deal description:

Guests of all ages can enjoy a dazzling musical journey through energetic rock and pop performances complete with a freshly-prepared meal.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: 6362 International Drive, Florida Center

Price: Rock Dinner Show admission for one adult, $39.95 (38% discount off regular price); Rock Dinner Show admission for two adults, $76 (41% discount off regular price); Rock Dinner Show admission for four adults, $149 (42% discount off regular price); Rock Dinner Show admission for one child aged 3-12, $19.95 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.