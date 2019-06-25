Orlando to host a variety of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From beer flights to a rock dinner show, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Beer Flights at Dead Lizard Brewing Company



From the Dead Lizard Brewing Company deal description:

Taste microbrews in an industrial-style taproom with options including the Trippy Pippy's Red Dred Ale and Purple Skink West Coast IPA.

Where: 4507 36th St., Suite C

Price: $23 for Two (36 percent discount off regular price)

General Admission to I Love Rock 'N Roll

From the I Love Rock 'N Roll deal description:

Guests enjoy a pizza dinner while being entertained by live music performances of ultimate rock classics.

Where: 6362 International Drive

Price: $19.95 for One (31 percent discount off regular price)

Rock Dinner Show

From the ROCK Dinner Show deal description:

Guests of all ages can enjoy a dazzling musical journey through energetic rock and pop performances complete with a freshly-prepared meal.

Where: 6362 International Drive, Florida Center

Price: $39.95 for One (38 percent discount off regular price)

Cirque by Night Dinner Show

From the Cirque by Night deal description:

This interactive circus show features a magician, clowns and acrobats along with a dinner served prior to the performance.

Where: 6400 Carrier Drive

Price: $29 for One (55 percent discount off regular price)

