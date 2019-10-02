Orlando to host a variety of food and drink events this week

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Orlando food and beverage. From a vegan food and health expo to a dinner rock show, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Vegan Food & Health Expo

From the event description:

Calling all vegans! Last year this fest was a hit, and this year we're excited about reaching non-vegans too. So bring your friends and enjoy yummy vegan dishes from local and regional restaurants, try awesome yoga and check out new vegan products.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.

Where: 6250 Edgewater Drive, 1100, Orlando, FL 32810

Price: Free-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51% Off Beer Flights at Dead Lizard Brewing Company

From the Dead Lizard Brewing Company deal description:

Taste microbrews in an industrial-style taproom. Options include the Trippy Pippy's Red Dred Ale and Purple Skink West Coast IPA. Ticket includes one beer flight and a souvenir glass for each person.

Where: 4507 36th St., Florida Center North

Price: $23 (44 percent discount off regular price) - Beer Flights + Souvenir Glasses for Two. More options available

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 41% Off Cooking Class and Meal at Golden Apron

From the Cooking Classes by Golden Apron deal description:

Aspiring cooks: Join this fun, interactive class and let our professional chefs guide the way. Sip on wine and beer while learning the art of making pasta or Spanish paella. No cooking experience needed.

Where: 3076 Curry Ford Road, Lake Terrace

Price: $49 (34 percent discount off regular price) - Cooking Class for One. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 41% Off Sushi-Making Class at Golden Apron

From the Sushi-Making Classes by Golden Apron deal description:

Prepare for your next dinner party by learning how to make sushi. During this fun, interactive class led by a local chef, you can sip on wine or beer while you learn. No experience needed.

Where: 3076 Curry Ford Road, Lake Terrace

Price: $49 (34 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 50% Off Admission with Dinner to Rock Dinner Show

From the Rock Dinner Show deal description:

Calling all rock 'n' roll fans! Get ready to be wowed by impersonators of your favorite rock icons–including Elvis, Prince and more. One ticket includes a dinner meal.

Where: 6362 International Drive, Florida Center

Price: $39.95 (38 percent discount off regular price) - Admission for One Adult. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

