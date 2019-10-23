Orlando to host a variety of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From the Central Florida Veg Fest to a Halloween pub crawl, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

The Halloween Pub Crawl

Orlando Pub Crawl is the only locally-based pub crawl company and the only pub crawl to offer four free drinks (and premium ones at that) along with killer specials at a much lower price.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 a.m.

Where: Sideshow, 15 N. Orange Ave.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Central Florida Veg Fest

The Central Florida Veg Fest is an exciting day of colorful and educational exhibits and activities! Veg Fest, now in its 14th year, is one of the biggest and best vegan festivals in the country! Veg Fest is a family-friendly, dog-friendly, alcohol-free and smoke-free event.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Festival Park Orlando, 2911 E. Robinson St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Breakfast with Veggies: Delicious Breakfast Recipes from the Garden

Give your morning meal a fresh twist by adding seasonal vegetables and herbs to breakfast recipes. Adding a serving of vegetables and/or herbs first thing in the morning can help you reach the recommended 2 ½ cups per day as well as jumpstart your day with a boost of nutrients. These colorful breakfast options are also packed with protein and carbs for extra energy. If you're trying to pack more vegetables into your daily eating routine, then you certainly shouldn't overlook this fun filled class presented by the Garden's Director, Robert Bowden. Coffee, and fresh juices will also be provided.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.

Price: $25 (Member); $30 (Nonmember)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trick or Drink: Orlando Halloween Bar Crawl

Barcrawlerz is taking over Orlando this Halloween!

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m.- Friday, Nov. 1, 2 a.m.

Where: The Office Orlando Bar, 17 S. Orange Ave., Suite B

Price: $15-$45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

