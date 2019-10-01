Orlando to host a variety of sports and fitness deals this week

Looking to get fit?

From ballroom dance to kayaking and paddle boarding sessions, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Arthur Murray Dance Studio – 81% Off Dance Classes

From the Arthur Murray Dance Studio deal description:

Whether you want to hit the club or refresh for a special occasion, dance studio can help. It offers private and group lessons in variety of styles, from Argentine tango to Viennese waltz.

Where: 6700 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 215, Kirkman South

Price: $34 (81 percent discount off regular price) - Two Private Lessons

Up to 53% Off Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga Excursions

From the NinJoga SUP deal description:

Enjoy relaxing yoga on a stand-up paddleboard against beautiful scenery.

Where: Lake Concord, College Park

Price: $49 (45 percent discount off regular price) - Paddleboard Yoga for Two. More options available.

Up to 62% Off at Zouk Zone

From the Zouk Zone deal description:

Meet new people, make friends and learn Brazilian Zouk. Bring your main squeeze or go solo. No prior dance experience necessary and no partner required.

Where: 618 N. Mills Ave., Lake Eola Heights

Price: $15.20 (62 percent discount off regular price) - One Zouk Dance Class for Two. More options available.

Up to 63% Off Kids' Gymnastic Classes at Jackson's Gymnastics

From the Jackson's Gymnastics deal description:

If your child wants to learn gymnastics, build strength and develop coordination, take advantage of up to 70 percent off a class. It includes trampoline time and exercises tailored to your child's age and skill level.

Where: 7101 Presidents Drive, Oak Ridge

Price: $59 (56 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Up to 47% Off at Lakeside Watersport Rentals

From the Lakeside Watersport Rentals deal description:

Grab the family for some fun on the water. Choose kayaking, paddleboarding or a Zorb session (walking on water inside an inflatable ball). Choose the deluxe package and try all three.

Where: 4301 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Lake Shore Village

Price: $15 (39 percent discount off regular price) - One 15 Minute Water Ball Session. More options available.

