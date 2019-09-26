Performing and visual arts are hot in Orlando this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Orlando this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an Indonesian cultural festival to a Paint, Sip and Swirl night.

Soul of Papua

From the event description:

Don't miss the chance to see Papua's own Islanders in a live performance. Brought to life with color and rich music, this event also includes a fashion show that brings you into the heart of Indonesia's eastern-most Island.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m.

Where: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Orange County Regional History Center – Up to 59% Off

From the Orange County Regional History Center deal description:

Organize a family outing to this historic 1927 courthouse in downtown Orlando. Then, step inside the center and learn about the history of Florida's orange juice industry, Walt Disney and more.

Where: Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd.

Price: $9 (43 percent discount off regular price) - Admission for Two

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 58% Off at Paint, Sip and Swirl

From the Paint Sip and Swirl deal description:

Go on a double date or gather up to four friends for a night of art. Have fun creating your own artistic masterpieces while sipping on fine wine.

Where: Orlando Fashion Square, Colonial Town Center

Price: $83 (58 percent discount off regular price) - Paint, Sip and Swirl for Four

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

