Sports and fitness deals are hot in Orlando this week

From kids' soccer classes to Kizomba dance workshops, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 49% off classes at High Soccer Academy

From the High Soccer Academy deal description:

Start the fall season on the right foot and score a deal on up to six months of unlimited soccer classes. Learn fundamentals of fútbol from experienced instructors. Open to kids and teens, ages 4 to 18.

Where: High Soccer Academy, 9051 Suburban Drive, Vista East

Price: $87 (49 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 52% off lessons or classes at Suga-N-Spice

From the Suga-N-Spice deal description:

If your child wants to try tumbling, cheerleading or gymnastics, take advantage of up to 52 percent off a class or lesson. Under the guidance of a trainer, students will safely learn to perform stunts or cheers.

Where: 6881 Kingspointe Parkway, Florida Center

Price: $36 (49 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 55% off at Lakeside Watersport Rentals

From the Lakeside Watersport Rentals deal description:

Calling all adventure enthusiasts! Have fun kayaking, paddleboarding or walk on water inside during a Zorb session. Choose the deluxe package and try all three.

Where: 4301 N. Orange Blossom Trl, Lake Shore Village

Price: $17 (43 percent discount off regular price) — 15-minute Zorb Session; $34 (55 percent discount off regular price) — deluxe pack

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 36% off cable pass and more at Nona Adventure Park

From the Nona Adventure Park deal description:

Guests can have fun on the water, riding one of the two cable systems on a wakeboard, skis or kneeboard. Beginner's rental package includes equipment.

Where: 14086 Centerline Drive, Lake Nona

Price: $39 (34 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 65% off at Semil Kizomba Dance

From the Semil Kizomba Dance deal description:

"Kizomba" (meaning celebration or party) is a dance style that originated in Angola in 1994. In this workshop, you can learn the moves and techniques of this popular dance, have fun and meet new people. No partner or experienced needed.

When: Through Wednesday, Sept. 24

Where: DGBEK Studios, 4677 L B McLeod Road, Eagles Nest

Price: $21 (65 percent discount off regular price) for four weeks of classes

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

