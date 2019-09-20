Sports and fitness deals are hot in Orlando this week

Looking to get fit?

From boat rentals to a 5K color run, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 23% Off Lake Eola Swan Boat Rentals

From the City of Orlando, Florida deal description:

Cruise around Lake Eola to get a scenic view of your surroundings in a swan-shaped paddle boat. The deal includes one or two 30-minute boat rentals.

Where: 195 N. Rosalind Ave., South Eola

Price: $11.50 (23 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 73% Off at Tribal Muses Dance Company

From the Tribal Muses Dance Company deal description:

Score a deal on your choice of five or 10 belly dance classes and Give your abs a serious workout with belly dance classes. Discover the American Tribal Style pioneered by Carolena Nerricio, which combines belly dance traditions from around the world.

Where: 3589 S. Orange Ave., Lake Jennie Jewell Heights

Price: $30 (70 percent discount off regular price) - 10 Classes. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

51% Off Admission to The 5k Color Blast Orlando

From the The 5k Color Blast Orlando deal description:

Calling all fun-loving runners! Participate in this 5k course and blast through five different color zones. By the time you're near the finish line, you'll be covered in a rainbow of colors. Expect to receive a t-shirt, finisher medal and one color pack.

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m.

Where: 3401 S. Hiawassee Road, Metro West

Price: $29 (51 percent discount off regular price) - Admission for One

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.