Sports and fitness is hot in Orlando this week

Looking to get fit?

From a paddleboard yoga excursion to a swan-shaped paddleboat ride, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Lake Eola Swan Boat Rentals

From the City of Orlando, Florida, deal description:

Swan-shaped paddleboats let groups cruise around Lake Eola to get a waterfowl's eye view of the surroundings.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: 195 N. Rosalind Ave., South Eola

Price: $11 (27% discount off regular price); $19 (37% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Paddleboard Yoga Excursions

From the NinJoga SUP deal description:

Participants enjoy relaxing yoga while on a stand-up paddleboard excursion through pristine settings.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Lake Concord, College Park

Price: $45 (50% discount off regular price); $86 (52% discount off regular price); additional deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

I-Drive NASCAR Indoor Kart Racing

From the I-Drive NASCAR Indoor Kart Racing deal description:

Go-kart enthusiasts of all ages can enjoy two races and arcade games with their family or friends. The deal includes two go-kart races and a 30-credit arcade card for each person.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: 5228 Vanguard St., Florida Center

Price: $24 (44% discount off regular price); $45 (48% discount off regular price); additional deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Rental at Lakeside Watersport Rentals

From the Lakeside Watersport Rentals deal description:

Outdoors-enthusiasts can spend a fun day out exploring the local waters on kayaks, paddleboards or paddleboats. All offers include life vests and safety whistles.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: 4301 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Lake Shore Village

Price: $12 (66% discount off regular price); $22 (69% discount off regular price); additional deals are available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

