Travel and outdoor deals are hot in Orlando this week

From a pilot experience to a family fun night package at CoCo Key Water Resort, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown.

Pilot Experience at Flight Ready Aviation

From the Flight Ready Aviation deal description:

Experienced pilots with guests ascend into skies during aerial tours. Sit behind the wheel and try to fly the plane with pilot's assistance. Take to the air and experience the wonder and awe that is flying overhead some of Orlando's premier tourist attractions!

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: Flight Ready Aviation, 321 N. Crystal Lake Drive

Price: 60-Minute Pilot Experience for Up to Two People, $139. More options are available.

Up to 69% off at Lakeside Watersport Rentals

From the Lakeside Watersport Rentals deal description:

Customers can enjoy the water while in a kayak or on paddleboard and eat or drink in the local bar. Life vests and safety whistle included.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase. Hours are: Thursday–Friday from noon–6 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Lakeside Watersport Rentals, 4301 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Price: One-Hour Kayak or Paddle-Board Rental and $5 Grills Lakeside Voucher for One Person, $14 (64% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Up to 39% off Fun Night Package at CoCo Key Water Resort

From the CoCo Key Water Resort deal description:

Includes late-night access to two indoor pools, a 17' movie screen, music and yard games. Unlimited access to snow cone machines and cotton candies. Free admission for children shorter than 36 inches with a paying adult.

When: Promotional value expires Dec. 31, 2019. Valid every Saturday, 9:30 p.m.–11 p.m.

Where: Coco Key Water Resort, 7400 International Drive

Price: Family Fun Night Package for One, $7 (29% discount off regular price). More options are available.

