Top Orlando news: Plane lands on I-4 in rush hour; officer arrested on manslaughter charge; more

Here's what you need to know about what's happening in Orlando.

A damn plane just landed on I-4 in Orlando during rush hour

If you're stuck in traffic right now it might be because a damn plane just made an emergency landing on I-4.

Read the full story on Orlando Weekly.

Orlando police officer arrested on manslaughter charge

An Orlando police officer is arrested on manslaughter charges.

Read the full story on News 6 WKMG.

Florida airport bans religious services in reflection rooms

Leaders at Orlando International Airport are banning organized church services at the airport's so-called reflection rooms.

Read the full story on Boston 25 News.

Ruidiaz, Bwana lead Sounders past Orlando City 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) - Raul Ruidiaz and Handwalla Bwana scored to lead the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC on Wednesday night. The Sounders (7-1-4) stretched their unbeaten streak to five games.

Read the full story on MySanAntonio.

This story was created automatically using data about news stories on social media from CrowdTangle, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.