Florida gas prices drop 11 cents in 10 days

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers in Florida are paying a little less money to fill up their gas tanks.

According to AAA, gas prices in the state have dropped 11 cents in 10 days.

On Sunday, the average for a gallon of regular gas in the state was $2.57, down 8 cents from the previous week.

Experts say the decrease is due to an increase in both oil and gasoline production.

Prices, however, are expected to rise in the coming months.

AAA predicts gas prices will increase 20-30 cents per gallon between March and May, as refineries switch to summer-blend gasoline.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.53, 4 cents cheaper than the state average.

