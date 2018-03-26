Higher gas prices on the way, AAA says

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a consumer alert for drivers across Central Florida.

According to a new report by AAA, higher gas prices are on the way.

Experts say the increase is due to higher demand, as Americans travel for spring break.

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline nationwide is $2.60 a gallon. That's up 6 cents from last week and 9 cents from a month ago.

In Florida, experts say the average for regular gasoline is a bit lower, at $2.54 per gallon.

Officials at AAA say drivers can expect gas prices to rise at least another 10 cents per gallon in the coming weeks.

