Boy Scouts recalls brass neckerchief slides due to lead content

A neckerchief slide sold by the Boy Scouts of America and made in China is being recalled due to lead levels, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The brass slides were sold from February to August this year for $6 and came in red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos. The product was only sold at Scoutshop.org or through Boy Scouts of America retail stores.

"The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission news release. "Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues."

Parents are advised to take the item away from children immediately.

Consumers who own one of the recalled slides can receive a free replacement by emailing customerservice@scoutshop.org, submitting a request online at www.scoutshop.org and clicking on the "Product Recall" link at the bottom of the page or visiting a Boy Scouts of America retail store. The replacement also covers the cost of shipping.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.