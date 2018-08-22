Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen says customers' credit card information was accessed in hack

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of customers were potentially affected by a cyberattack on Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, which is owned by Darden.

Officials notified the public of the hack on Wednesday, noting that they estimate 567,000 payment card numbers that were used at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen restaurants in 23 states -- including Florida -- between Nov. 3, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018 may have been exposed.

"Upon being notified of this incident, we activated our response plan and we engaged a third-party forensic cybersecurity firm to investigate. Our current systems and networks were not impacted by this incident. In fact, this incident occurred on a legacy Cheddar's system that was permanently disabled and replaced by April 10, 2018, as part of our integration process," Darden officials said in a news release.

At this point, officials do not believe that the customers' information has been misused.

The affected restaurants are located in: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Anyone who dined at a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in any of those states during the aforementioned time frame can call 888-258-7280 to receive information about identity protection services available to them. They can also click here to visit the website Darden has set up to provide information about the data breach.

