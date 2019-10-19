Florida company recalls 64,797 pounds of raw beef amid E. coli concerns

American Beef Packers of Chino, California recalls more than 24,000 pounds of raw beef products that have been deemed unfit for human consumption.

A Florida company is recalling 64,797 pounds of raw beef after a sample tested positive for E. coli, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The products, from Pride of Florida in Raiford, were produced between Sept. 23 and Oct. 10. They are:

24-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of "CIRCLE A BRAND 85-15 LEAN GROUND BEEF" with pack date Oct. 8, 2019; package code of Oct. 8. 2020 and case code of 1-86407-30002-5.

24-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of "CIRCLE A BRAND 80/20 GROUND BEEF" with pack dates 9-26-19, 9-27-19, 9-30-19; package codes of Sept. 26, 2020, Sept. 27, 2020, Sept. 30, 2020; and case code of FG-8020-24-1.

12-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of "CIRCLE A BRAND 80/20 GROUND BEEF" with a pack date of 9-26-19; package code of Sept. 26, 2020; and a case code of FG-8020-12-1.

15-lb. Case containing 20-oz packages of "CLARKS 5 CHOPPED BEEF STEAKS" with a pack date of 9-23-19; a package code of Sept. 23, 2020; and a case code of 0-73673-00211-4.

13-lb. Case containing 17.5-oz packages of "CLARKS 5 CHOPPED PEPPER STEAKS" with a pack date of 9-23-19; a product code of Sept. 23, 2020; and a case code of 0-73673-00222-0.

20-lb. Case containing 5.3-oz packages of "SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYOR GROUND BEEF PATTIES" with a pack date of 10-18-19; a package code of Oct. 10, 2020; and a case code of FG-8020-20-5.3.

40-lb. Case containing 10-lb packages of "SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYOR 81/19 GROUND BEEF" with pack dates of 9-30-19, 10-2-19, 10-8-19, package codes of Sept. 30, 2020, Oct. 2, 2020, and Oct. 8, 2020; and case codes of FG-81/19-10C-40# and FG-81/19-10C-40.

60-lb. Case containing 10-lb packages of "SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYORS 80-20 GROUND BEEF" with a pack date of 9-26-19; a package code of Sept. 26, 2020; and a case code of FG80/20-60-6/10.

The products, which will have establishment number Est. 18506, were shipped to commercial distributors and a cold storage warehouse in Florida.

Government officials said they're worried that the products could be in some commercial distributors' freezers. Anyone in possession of the recalled products should throw them away or return them to the seller.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

E. coli exposure can cause gastrointestinal distress, dehydration and abdominal cramps that usually begin within two to eight days of coming in contact with the bacteria. Anyone who believes they have symptoms should seek medical care.

