Here's why you are seeing more bugs around your home in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Are you noticing more bugs crawling around your home lately?

Insects are trying to cool off in this Orlando heat.

Experts at Apex Pest Control said the heat is causing insects to reproduce more.

The dry conditions have the bugs leaving their burrows to seek water and cooler conditions.

The insects will try to get into homes any way they can.

Common bugs for this time of year are spiders and palmetto bugs.

Here are some tips from experts to keep bugs away:

Cut shrubs and bushes

Leave a vapor barrier between plants and the home

Make sure the exterior of the home is treated properly

Apex Pest Control Sales Supervisor Tony Twaranovica said mosquitoes have a higher chance to breed the rest of the spring and summer with more people coming to Florida.

“We eliminate the colonies with our bait system, as well as treatments on the outside of the home,” Twaranovica said.



