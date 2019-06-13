King Arthur Flour recalls 14,218 cases of flour

Photo Credit: King Arthur Flour

ORLANDO, Fla. - The King Arthur Flour Co. has recalled 14,218 cases of 5-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

The product was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide, according to King Arthur Flour.

Officials said the product impacted by the voluntary recall is from these best used by dates and lot codes:

Best used by 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

Best Used by 12/08/19 LOT: L18A08A LOT: L18A08B

Best Used by 12/14/19 LOT: L18A14A LOT: L18A14B LOT: L18A14C



The lot number can be found on the bottom of the side panel.

Customers who still have the impacted product should throw the bags away or return them to the place of purchase for credit or a refund

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 866-797-9178.

