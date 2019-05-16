Man selling iPhone on OfferUp robs woman at gunpoint outside Seminole mall

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are attempting to identify a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint outside the Seminole Towne Center Mall after arranging to sell a phone to the victim.

Police said the victim met the man outside the Dillard's department store Monday at 6:30 p.m. planning to buy an iPhone 7 Plus the unknown man had posted for sale on OfferUp.

The victim told police the man pointed a gun at her and took the money she had to buy the phone. The man then fled into the mall, and police said he was later seen on Dillard's surveillance video in the store, and then again, leaving the mall.

Although the victim had arranged to meet in a public place, police said they encourage anyone making this type of transaction to use the Sanford police Internet Exchange Location.

Anyone with information about the man in the video is asked to contact Sanford police or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

