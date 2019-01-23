Can I have bacon with those fries? McDonald's set to roll out best promo yet

Mmmm, bacon (cue the Homer Simpson drool sound).

Bacon-lovers will be in hog heaven next week, when McDonald’s, for one hour, will have a special promotion involving bacon.

From 4 to 5 p.m. local time on Jan. 29, at participating restaurants nationwide, customers can get free bacon with anything they order on the menu.

It doesn’t matter if you order a Big Mac, fish sandwich, fries or an ice cream: if you want a side of bacon with it, you will get two half pieces for free within that hour.

In a news release, McDonalds said the promotion is in celebration of bacon’s limited-time arrival to the Big Mac Bacon burger, Quarter Pounder Bacon burger and Cheesy Bacon Fries.

